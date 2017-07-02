Little League teams drop openers | RecordCourier.com

Reno Continental Little League scored six times in the third inning to wipe out an early deficit en route to a 10-2 win over Carson Valley Thursday in an 11-year-old District 1 Tournament opening round game in Carson City.

Carson Valley returns to action today at 1 p.m. on Field 2 at Governor's Field.

Carson Valley took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on singles by Jace Radelfinger and Isiah Middaugh plus a wild pitch.

Reno Continental scored six in the third, one in the fifth and three in the sixth to put away the win.

With two outs and runners on second and third, Bohdan Wilson tied the game at 1-all with an infield out, Ben Scolari ripped a double to center to give Continental a 2-1 lead. After consecutive hit batsmen loaded the bases, Mike Deitz singled home two runs to make it 4-1. Hunter Garrett completed the barrage with a two-run double.

Dom Zaccheo's double made it 7-1 in the fifth, and his two-run double highlighted the three-run sixth.

Carson Valley managed three hits, one each by Aaron Moss, Middaugh and Radelfing.

Reno Continental finished with seven hits, two each by Zaccheo and Deitz.

9-10 all-stars

Carson Valley saw its last-ditch rally fall short in the bottom of the sixth inning as Washoe held on for an 11-9 victory Wednesday night at Governor's Field.

Down 11-2 going into its final at-bat, Carson Valley scored seven times and had two runners on base before Washoe finally recorded the final out.