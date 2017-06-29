Letters to the editor for June 30 | RecordCourier.com

Don't be fooled

Editor:

"Have you ever received a gift in a huge box, and when you found the gift in this sea of tissue paper, it ended up being worthless? Well, that is precisely what Commissioner Larry Walsh's sea of words in his June 23 commentary about the county's strategic plan amounts to for the taxpayers.

The true purpose of this excessively long rationalization for the four commissioners' (except Commissioner Dave Nelson) recent misguided approval of five and seven-year contracts for employee is to deceive us that their estimates of costs of $13.8 million and of revenue of $18.2 million over the contract terms are reasonable and affordable. First, it excludes the cost of raises for the two sheriff's unions in years six and seven. Estimated costs in years six and seven based on years one through five adds $500,000 for each of the two years, which by itself brings the affordability down significantly by $1 million.

Second, the "conservative revenue increase" estimate for year one of $1.7 million is a fiction. Nevada property taxes were capped at 2.6 percent for next year because the normal caps of 3 percent and 8 percent for residential and commercial property taxes, respectively, were reduced due to the low CPI. Per the county's official budget, this lower cap resulted in an estimated revenue increase of only $924,000 for next year. When asked if the county's official budget was used in her projections for year one, our CFO dodged by claiming that the "actual revenue projection" for year one was used, but she offered no information as to how that was determined. Subsequent revenue projections for years two through seven were calculated at 2.5 percent per year on a base of approximately $67 million. Since only property taxes (approximately $27 million) could increase by 2.5 percent per year, and they represent less than half of the $67 million base, an overall estimated 2.5 percent revenue increase is beyond risky. The uncertainty of future revenue is why long-term employment contracts are generally not approved.

Third, increases in other expenses (supplies and miscellaneous) due to inflation have been completely ignored. A 2 percent increase per year on $34 million of expenses would add $4.9 million over seven years and should have disqualified these raises.

The taxpayers will not be fooled by half-finished calculations, which are intended to hide the unaffordability of these raises.

Jeanne Shuizuru

Gardnerville

Thanks for your support

Editor:

We would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity for the "Genoa's Potlock Benefit," "For the Benefit of Christine," and the "Minden Community Fundraiser in the Park" held to aid Christine Adamson's fight against cancer. We were overwhelmed by the support we received from family, friends, businesses, and even strangers. We don't know where to begin.

The Carson Valley community and greater surrounding areas have touched our family with your love, friendship, and assistance. We especially thank the merchants and volunteers who helped to make the benefits a great success.

Sadly, Christine passed away on June 14, 2017. There are no words that can truly express our gratitude for the kindness shown to us during this most difficult time. We thank each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts. A celebration of life for Christine will be held in Genoa on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Genoa Park.

With our deepest thanks,

Marty, Stephanie and Liliana Adamson

Genoa