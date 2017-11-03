Jackson to seek fourth term as District Attorney

District Attorney Mark Jackson confirmed Thursday he will be seeking a fourth term.

First elected in 2006, the 54-year-old Gardnerville resident is a 1981 Douglas High School graduate.

"I am an experienced and proven leader, who is dedicated to pursuing justice through the fair and ethical prosecution of criminal offenders, seeking justice for victims of crime, and helping to create a safer community," he said. "I will continue to work hard in earning the trust and respect of the citizens that I have been privileged and honored to serve."

Jackson moved to Douglas County with his mother and two brothers after his U.S. Air Force pilot father was killed in a plane crash in 1968.

He returned to Douglas County in 1991 and joined the district attorney’s office in 2001 under District Attorney Scott Doyle.

He earned his undergraduate degree in agricultural business from Colorado State University in 1985 and his law degree in 1989 from California Western School of Law in San Diego.

He has prosecuted several high profile cases during his tenure as district attorney.

Jackson issued the broadside against the Douglas County Sewer Improvement District No. 1 after the district wrongly accused a county employee of an ethics violation in 2016.

That led to the Legislature dissolving the district and replacing it with a sewer authority to operate the sewer plant that serves Douglas County at Lake Tahoe.

Jackson and his wife Kathy are the parents of Tre and Talyn.