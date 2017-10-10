Historical lecture set for Thursday

Cindy Sutherland will be the featured speaker on Thursday when the Douglas County Historical Society continues its Second Thursday Lecture Series.

Doors to the at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30. Admission is $2.

Sutherland will speak on the history and lore of Carson Valley and Carson City Cemeteries.

The historical society will also host A Tour of the Garden Cemetery on Oct. 21. Visitors will have an opportunity to participate in a guided tour of the Gardnerville cemetery and hear histories of long-time Carson Valley families starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $5, with children under 12 admitted free.

Visit http://www.HistoricNV.org or call 775-782-2555 for more information.