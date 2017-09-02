Highway 395 reopens after Slinkard Fire burns west

Highway 395 has reopened three days after it closed for the 7,881-acre Slinkard Fire.

Both the California and Nevada departments of transportation report the highway is open with no restrictions. A shift in the fire’s direction could close the highway again.

The fire burned west to Monitor Pass on Fridayu as it continued to climb the Sierra under the influence of light winds.

Firefighters expect the Slinkard Fire to spread quickly today as they race to extend a line beyond 20 percent reported Saturday morning.

Most of the burn along Highway 395 and the fire's northern front is 12 hours hold, according to U.S. Geological Survey mapping from 8 a.m. Saturday.

"Alignment of topography, weather and fuels are driving the fire downslope," officials projected this morning.

Warm temperatures will be the main challenge for firefighters today. Light shifting winds are forecast for today starting out of the southwest at 5 mph in the morning turning east in the afternoon.