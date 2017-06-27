Health Inspections | RecordCourier.com

Carson City Health and Human Services Environmental Health Division conducts health inspections for Douglas County.

June 16

The Corner Bar

Bar

1596 Esmeralda Avenue

Minden

Score: 100

June 17

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Caterer

50 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Barbecue, Alpine Union Patio-BBQ

50 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Support kitchen; main kitchen

50 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Portable bars # 1,2,3, 5, 6,7,8 and 15

50 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Portable bar, portable bar 2

50 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Portable bar, portable bar 3

50 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

June 19

Jack in the Box

Restaurant

1335 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 97

Two slicers observed on shelf on trays in the back of the house were very soiled on the food contact surfaces.

Repair gap at the back exit door/floor juncture. Noted at last inspection.

June 21

The Bakery Gallery

Caterer Mary Kropelnicki

215 W. Goldfield Ave

Yerington

Score: 100

Carniceria LA Hacienda

Retail Grocery

1758 Highway 395 #B

Minden

Score: 100

KFC

Restaurant

1388 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 97

Frozen condensate on top of boxed food on floor below freezer unit in the walk-freezer from leak in unit.

A large stainless pot and a deep fat fryer basket were observed stored on food packaging equipment boxes on the shelving in the back of the house.

The lower portion of the stainless steel-covered wall next to the CollectraMatic equipment has three tiles at the floor/wall juncture that are broken out. There is an extreme amount of old food/grease buildup in the crease.