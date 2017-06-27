Health Inspections | RecordCourier.com

Health Inspections
June 27, 2017
Carson City Health and Human Services Environmental Health Division conducts health inspections for Douglas County.
June 16
The Corner Bar
Bar
1596 Esmeralda Avenue
Minden
Score: 100
June 17
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Caterer
50 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Barbecue, Alpine Union Patio-BBQ
50 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Support kitchen; main kitchen
50 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Portable bars # 1,2,3, 5, 6,7,8 and 15
50 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Portable bar, portable bar 2
50 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Portable bar, portable bar 3
50 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
June 19
Jack in the Box
Restaurant
1335 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 97
Two slicers observed on shelf on trays in the back of the house were very soiled on the food contact surfaces.
Repair gap at the back exit door/floor juncture. Noted at last inspection.
June 21
The Bakery Gallery
Caterer Mary Kropelnicki
215 W. Goldfield Ave
Yerington
Score: 100
Carniceria LA Hacienda
Retail Grocery
1758 Highway 395 #B
Minden
Score: 100
KFC
Restaurant
1388 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 97
Frozen condensate on top of boxed food on floor below freezer unit in the walk-freezer from leak in unit.
A large stainless pot and a deep fat fryer basket were observed stored on food packaging equipment boxes on the shelving in the back of the house.
The lower portion of the stainless steel-covered wall next to the CollectraMatic equipment has three tiles at the floor/wall juncture that are broken out. There is an extreme amount of old food/grease buildup in the crease.