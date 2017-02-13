January flood damage estimate $14.82 million | RecordCourier.com

With a $14.82 million total damage assessment from the January floods, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval asked the president to declare a major disaster in the state as a result of severe and widespread flooding that occurred between Jan. 5-14.

The governor signed a letter to President Donald J. Trump on Thursday. The declaration does not deal with the most recent floods from this weekend.

The affected regions include the counties of Washoe, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey, Carson City, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California which includes the communities of Carson, Dresslerville, Stewart, and Woodfords.

Nevada is seeking federal assistance through the public assistance program and the hazard mitigation program, which is standard protocol. An electronic copy of the letter is attached.

In addition to seeking federal assistance, on Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors will receive a briefing on the emergency contracts issued to assist in mitigating and repairing damage from the January flood event. These contracts include repairs to Pyramid Highway, Sutcliffe/Nixon Road, McCarran Boulevard, Kingsbury Grade, and Interstate 80.

“In times of crisis and emergency response, the State will always work to help our residents, without hesitation. I am proud of our collaborative efforts during the early January flooding, but unfortunately some parts of our state still experienced significant damage. This letter is an important step to ensure that the State, local governments, and Tribes have the resources to fully recover from this natural flood event,” said Sandoval. “Currently, once again many of our friends and neighbors are experiencing the devastation of another flood in northern Nevada. The State is in direct communication with our local partners and will make available all resources to those affected by extreme weather conditions.”

“The response to this flood required extraordinary efforts by local, state, tribal, and federal officials throughout northern Nevada,” said Caleb Cage, Chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management. “Governor Sandoval’s request for federal support is an important step toward our unified goal of making all of the affected communities whole again.”

The letter to the President and NDOT emergency contracts are exclusively in response to the flood event which took place between Jan. 5-14, and does not include the most recent weather-related incident.