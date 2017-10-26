Genoan seeks assessor’s seat

Genoa resident Trent Tholen is seeking the office of Douglas County assessor.

A Republican, Tholen is senior appraiser in the office run by Assessor Doug Sonnemann for the last 15 years. Sonnemann said he is not seeking re-election this year.

Tholen served a term on the Genoa Town Board, including two years as chairman.

"I've called the Carson Valley my home for nearly 26 years; however, Katrina's family extends back several generations in the Carson Valley," he said. "Our children are the sixth generation to live in Genoa."

Tholen, 36, moved to Carson Valley with his family in the early 1990s. He graduated from Douglas High School in 1999.

He married his high school sweetheart, Katrina Falcke, in 2005 after dating for six years. The couple have three sons, Brock, 8, Walker, 5, and Hudson, 1.

He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a bachelor of science degree in 2004, majoring in marketing. He received a second bachelor's degree in management and marketing in 2008.

He has worked in the assessor's office since October 2008, where he appraises real and personal property in Douglas County.

In addition to the town board, he has served on several county committees including those reviewing benefits and technology.

He is on the Carson Valley Little League Board of Directors and coaches-manages youth baseball and basketball teams.

He has been a member of the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department since 2006, shifting to being a social member for the past few years.