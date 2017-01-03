One arrested by SWAT in felony domestic battery case | RecordCourier.com

Waterloo and Centerville Lanes were closed near the south entrance to the Gardnerville Ranchos while members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Special Weapons and Tactics team served a felony bench warrant for domestic battery.

One person was taken into custody at 6:45 p.m. after deputies made entry into the home. The suspect was extremely intoxicated according to deputies on scene, and put up a little bit of a fight.

Prior to entering the home, deputies tried to make contact with the suspect using a throw phone and sent a robot into the home to check on the suspect.

Centerville was closed from town to Nu Systems according to Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

The suspect is identified as Donald Douglas Eby, 59. He was transported to the Minden jail and charged with Domestic Battery causing substantial bodily harm, a category B felony, and coercion.

At about 8 p.m. Monday , Douglas County deputies responded to a report of a female running down Centerville Lane partially clothed. Upon arrival deputies located a female who had been badly beaten and her hands had been bound.

Subsequent investigation established she had been the victim of a violent domestic battery. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest and search warrant for Eby and his home located at 1262 Centerville Lane.

At 4:05 pm in the interest of public safety, Centerville Road was closed between Waterloo Lane and Dresslerville Road. The SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team were activated to serve the warrants.

At 6:45 pm the suspect was located by SWAT hiding in the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.