Flood watch issued for weekend | RecordCourier.com

Sand is located in the front parking lot, east side of station

Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area

Here is the current list of public sandbag fill sites within Douglas County, including one site at the lake located at the Zephyr Cove Park.

Flooding didn’t seem very likely just a few days ago, but the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for this weekend, anticipating heavy rain and snow levels above 9,000 feet.

The fourth atmospheric river this season is expected to produce intense rainfall and warm temperatures.

Rainfall totals of 6-12 inches are possible around the Lake Tahoe Basin and the Carson Range, with up to 3 inches of rain in Carson Valley.

With as much as 3 inches of rain falling north of Genoa overnight on Wednesday, saturated soils lead to excessive runoff, forecasters say.

That runoff will cause the Carson River and the Truckee to rise, though how much is uncertain.

“Creeks, streams, urban areas, farmland and recently burn scars are the most susceptible to flooding,” according to the Weather Service. “Excessive rainfall may also generate rock and mud slides in steep terrain.”