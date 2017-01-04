 Flood watch issued for weekend | RecordCourier.com

Flood watch issued for weekend

Sierra Creek is a tributary to the Carson River flowing out of the Carson Range. It was running within its banks on Wednesday morning.Kurt Hildebrand |

Here is the current list of public sandbag fill sites within Douglas County, including one site at the lake located at the Zephyr Cove Park.

Sheridan Fire Station

980 Sheridan Lane

Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area

Genoa Fire Station

2298 Main Street

Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area

Jacks Valley Fire Station

3450 Jacks Valley Road

Sand is located in the front parking lot, east side of station

Johnson Lane Fire Station

1450 Stephanie Lane

Sand is located in parking lot, west side of station

Fish Springs Fire Station

2249 Fish Springs Road

Sand is located in parking lot rear of building

Ruhenstroth Fire Station

2008 Pinto Circle

Sand is located in lower parking lot, west side of building

Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center

4001 Carter Drive

Sand is located in front parking lot

Fire District Warehouse

941 Mitch Drive

Sand is located front parking lot, north side

Zephyr Cover Park

Hwy 50 and Warrior Way

Sand is located at the upper parking lot

Flooding didn’t seem very likely just a few days ago, but the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for this weekend, anticipating heavy rain and snow levels above 9,000 feet.

The fourth atmospheric river this season is expected to produce intense rainfall and warm temperatures.

Rainfall totals of 6-12 inches are possible around the Lake Tahoe Basin and the Carson Range, with up to 3 inches of rain in Carson Valley.

With as much as 3 inches of rain falling north of Genoa overnight on Wednesday, saturated soils lead to excessive runoff, forecasters say.

That runoff will cause the Carson River and the Truckee to rise, though how much is uncertain.

“Creeks, streams, urban areas, farmland and recently burn scars are the most susceptible to flooding,” according to the Weather Service. “Excessive rainfall may also generate rock and mud slides in steep terrain.”