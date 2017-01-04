Flood watch issued for weekend | RecordCourier.com

Flood watch issued for weekend
January 4, 2017
Here is the current list of public sandbag fill sites within Douglas County, including one site at the lake located at the Zephyr Cove Park.
Sheridan Fire Station
980 Sheridan Lane
Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area
Genoa Fire Station
2298 Main Street
Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area
Jacks Valley Fire Station
3450 Jacks Valley Road
Sand is located in the front parking lot, east side of station
Johnson Lane Fire Station
1450 Stephanie Lane
Sand is located in parking lot, west side of station
Fish Springs Fire Station
2249 Fish Springs Road
Sand is located in parking lot rear of building
Ruhenstroth Fire Station
2008 Pinto Circle
Sand is located in lower parking lot, west side of building
Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center
4001 Carter Drive
Sand is located in front parking lot
Fire District Warehouse
941 Mitch Drive
Sand is located front parking lot, north side
Zephyr Cover Park
Hwy 50 and Warrior Way
Sand is located at the upper parking lot
Flooding didn’t seem very likely just a few days ago, but the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for this weekend, anticipating heavy rain and snow levels above 9,000 feet.
The fourth atmospheric river this season is expected to produce intense rainfall and warm temperatures.
Rainfall totals of 6-12 inches are possible around the Lake Tahoe Basin and the Carson Range, with up to 3 inches of rain in Carson Valley.
With as much as 3 inches of rain falling north of Genoa overnight on Wednesday, saturated soils lead to excessive runoff, forecasters say.
That runoff will cause the Carson River and the Truckee to rise, though how much is uncertain.
“Creeks, streams, urban areas, farmland and recently burn scars are the most susceptible to flooding,” according to the Weather Service. “Excessive rainfall may also generate rock and mud slides in steep terrain.”