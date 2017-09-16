First shot, first ace for Zogorski

You can't start a golf tournament any better than Kathryn Zogorski did with her hole-in-one Tuesday during the Genoa Lakes Ladies Club Championship Tournament.

Zogorski's first-ever ace came on the 80-yard 16th hole during a shotgun start at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club Ranch Course. She used an 8-iron for the shot.

Zogorski went on to win the tournament's fourth flight with a score of 219.

Ann-Sophie Allen carded a low gross total of 161, highlighted by a 75 during the final round Thursday at the Lakes Course, to win her fourth straight club championship. Mary Zimmerman placed second at 173.

Juanita Wells was the first flight winner at 175. Sarah Flanagan won the second flight at 186. Jackie Aynesworth won the third flight at 202. Twenty-one players participated.

Membership in the Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club is open to women golfers age 18 and over.