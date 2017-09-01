Firefighters win toehold on Slinkard Fire containment

After burning three days and 9,000 acres, firefighters have a line around 12 percent of the Slinkard Fire burning south of Gardnerville.

Power was restored to residents living in Topaz, Coleville and Walker at 5:10 p.m., according to Liberty Utilities.

California Highway Patrol units are escorting residents into the area affected by the fire. Highway 395 remains closed to travelers at the beginning of the busy Labor Day weekend.

Residents of Holbrook Highlands who left after being advised the fire was headed their way were permitted to return to their homes on Friday evening.

The Slinkard Fire was first detected 6 p.m. Tuesday burning in the Slinkard Valley, just west of the California agricultural station at highways 395 and 89.

Erratic winds and warm temperatures have increased the challenge firefighters faced in getting the fire contained.

Over the past few days is has crossed Highway 395, threatening the Topaz Lodge. Today it burned mostly north toward Holbrook Junction, prompting Douglas County to send search and rescue door to door in the Holbrook Highlands to notify residents of voluntary evacuations.

The fire has yet to claim any structures or cause any injuries, according to reports from fire officials.