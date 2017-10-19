The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Partnership of Community Resources, East Fork Fire Protection District, and Walgreens join together to host the semi-annual Prescription Drug Roundup on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Acceptable items for collection are unused or expired prescription drugs, vitamins, over-the-counter pills, prescription liquids and patches, and pet medications. Unacceptable items are syringes, thermometers, hydrogen peroxide, inhalers, aerosol cans, ointments, lotions, and liquids.

Medicines should be left in the original container with the patient named marked out.

Dropping off old or unused medications at one of the following locations will ensure that they are disposed of properly:

Walgreens, 1342 Hwy 395 in Gardnerville

Tillman Sheriff's Substation, 1281 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos

East Fork Fire Station #4, 1476 Albite Road in Wellington

Safeway, 212 Elks Point Road in Zephyr Cove

Wal-Mart North, 3770 Highway 395 in Carson City

Additionally, there are three Med Return Drug Collection Units in Douglas County that are open year-round:

Douglas County Sheriff's office, 1038 Buckeye Road in Minden

Douglas County Sheriff's office substation, 175 Highway 50 in Stateline

Carson Valley Medical Center, 1107 U.S. Hwy 395 in Gardnerville

Collection units are accessible Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., no questions asked. Names on prescription bottles should be marked out before they're deposited.

Those unable to make it to the Roundup or to one of the three collection units are encouraged to "Crush, Don't Flush." Unused medications can be safely and securely disposed by crushing them in a seal-tight plastic bag, mixing in coffee grounds or kitty litter, resealing the bag and tossing it in the trash.

Disposing of medications responsibly helps keep our community safe and our soil and water supply clean.

Yard debris disposal

Douglas Disposal's "Fall Clean Up" will be held next week, Oct. 23-27.

Active weekly residential customers in Nevada can place up to six 32-gallon cans or bags roadside on their regular pick up day. One-foot by three-foot tied bundles are also acceptable. Cans/bags will be disposed of at no extra charge.

Please note that furniture, appliances, TV's, computers, tires, and hazardous materials are not acceptable items for pickup.

Halloween party at the Minden Library

The Minden Library hosts a "Spooktacular Halloween Party" on Oct. 30 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The event is open to party goers ages 4 to 11 and will include stories, snacks and games. Attendees are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. Their phone number is 775-782-9841.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.