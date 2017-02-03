Falcons girls lose against Greenville | RecordCourier.com

The Sierra Lutheran High girls basketball team saw its nine-game win streak snapped Thursday night with a 31-23 nonleague loss at Greenville, Calif.

Greenville (7-10 overall), which currently stands second in the Pioneer League’s Mountain Division, led 15-14 at halftime extended the margin with a 10-3 run through the third quarter.

For Sierra Lutheran (14-6 overall, 9-0 Western 1A league), this marked its first loss since a Las Vegas tournament setback at the hands of Marina (Huntington Beach, Calif.) on Dec. 22.

Grace Bonafede had a triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds ad 12 steals for the Falcons. The 5-foot-10 senior also blocked six shots. Brynna Hansen contributed five points, 11 steals and five rebounds.