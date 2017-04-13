Easter Sunday Services | RecordCourier.com

Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3597 N. Sunridge Dr. Carson City — 10 a.m. and noon.

Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville — 6:30 a.m. sunrise service, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Christ Presbyterian Church, 1436 S. Industrial Way, Gardnerville — 9:30 a.m.

Crossroads Nazarene, 1788 Pinenut Road, Gardnerville — Waffle bar 9:10 a.m.-9:30 a.m., service 10:15 a.m. Celebration service egg hunt for children through sixth grade following the service.

Fountainhead Foursquare Church, 6390 Highway 395, Carson City — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Egg hunt at 10 a.m.

High Sierra Fellowship, 1701 Lucerne St, Minden — 10 a.m. at Douglas High School.

Hilltop Community Church. 3588 Romans Road, Carson City — 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

LifePoint Church, 1095 Stephanie Way, Minden — 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville — 6 a.m. sunrise service, 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m.

Shadow Mountain Church, 1311 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville — 9 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave., Gardnerville — 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional service. Communion breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sierra Spirit praise service with communion 9:30 a.m., egg hunt 10:30 a.m.

Valley Christian Fellowship, 1352 Highway 395, Suite 109, Gardnerville — 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.