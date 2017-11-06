East Fork justice won’t seek re-election

The son of a Nevada miner, East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins said he plans on working after he retires from the office he's held for seven years.

"I can't imagine not working," he said. "I've decided not to run again. I've been in public service in Douglas County for 35 years."

Perkins, 66, was appointed in 2010 and elected to the office in 2012.

He has made some significant changes in the way the justice court does business, including instituting video arraignments.

He cited achievements, including working with the other judges to consolidate the court clerks under a single administrator.

"We set up a misdemeanor treatment specialty court to work on addiction issues," he said. "They help hold people accountable in drug and alcohol cases and their treatment. It increases public safety and reduces costs."

Recommended Stories For You

Perkins said he's also proud of the mediation program for resolving small claims and neighborhood disputes, and establishing a modern case management system in the court.

"I set up a community service program, so people who can't pay their fines have a way of discharging their penalties," he said.

Perkins has also been a member of the committee exploring a means of expanding the Douglas County Judicial & Law Enforcement Building.

Constructed in 1982, the building was designed to last 20 years.

"It's just bursting at the seams over here," he said.

I've spent the last two and a half years working with a committee to develop a plan."

During his career, Perkins has served as district judge, Nevada state public defender, and Douglas County chief civil deputy district attorney.

He has tried more than 50 jury cases, including several major homicide cases in rural Nevada and Douglas County. He has appeared in the Nevada Supreme Court as both a defense attorney and a prosecutor.

He has five daughters, and lives in Minden with wife Ellen. Perkins is a photographer and avid bicyclist.

Judges are nonpartisan in Nevada, with filing Jan. 2-12, 2018. East Fork Justice of the Peace serves the East Fork Township, which includes all of Douglas County outside of the Tahoe Basin.