Driver’s education classes offered | RecordCourier.com

Driver’s education classes offered

Mr. Chuck’s Driving Academy is offering two spring break driver’s education classes in affiliation with the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department.

Chuck Ayers will instruct 30-hour driver’s training classroom courses on Feb. 21-24, and April 18-21 at the Carson Valley Community & Senior Center. Classes are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday both weeks. Monday classes will not be held due to Monday holidays on both of those weeks.

The cost is $50 and students must be at least 15 years old to take the class, which satisfies the requirement for a Nevada driver’s license.

Pre-registration is required. Ayers has been licensed to teach driver’s education since 1993.

Call 750-4925 for information.