Douglas winter homecoming rolls out red carpet | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High School is rolling out the red carpet during the winter homecoming with a Douglas Choice Award theme.

On Tuesday, students attended a Tiger style “Grammys in Jammies” pep rally where they viewed a dance performance by the 23 homecoming king and queen nominees and a teacher dance off.

Today, Red Carpet Wednesday brought fancy attire to the school as students dressed up to strut the campus.

Thursday is ESPY’s day where students are encouraged to wear their favorite sports uniform or team shirt. They will also gather in the gymnasium to listen to Mike Smith Live, a professional and motivational speaker from Imperial, Nebraska who works with and encourages youth to pursue their passions and live out their dreams.

Friday is the Douglas versus Galena High School basketball games beginning at 5:15 p.m. During the games the homecoming king and queens from each grade will be announced.

Freshman Homecoming Nominees- winners crowned during half time of the Junior Varsity girls game.

Serenity Williams

Ainsleigh Thompson

Colby Bera

Gage Hoyle

Ozzy Gonzales

Sophomore Homecoming Nominees- winners crowned between junior varsity boys and varsity girls games.

Julia Chappell

Haley Doughty

Hailey Hughes

Soleil Hebel

Ty Jackson

Jack Smith

Junior Homecoming Nominees-winners crowned during the halftime of varsity girls.

Sarah Grove

Alex Demaranville

Kaitlyn Rollins

Sean Rigdon

Thomas Rao

Willard Franklin

Senior Homecoming Nominees-winners crowned during half time of the varity boys game.

Kylie Coziaher

Gigi Dimartino

Hannah Grissell

Garret Frankewhich

Ryland Desomber

Brandon Theilmann

The Douglas Choice Award Homecoming Dance will be 7-10 p.m. Saturday in the DHS commons. Tickets are on sale for $10 presale and $15 at the door. All students attending the dance must have a dance contract on file. As a reminder, all dress code requirements must be maintained.