Douglas Democrats rally in Fallon

Democrats from seven Nevada counties met Sept. 30 to hear the president of "Let America Vote" warn there is an attempt to curb citizen rights at the ballot box.

The warning came from Jason Kander, an Army National Guard veteran and former Missouri secretary of state.

Attendees also heard from Nevada State Sen. Pat Spearman, Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, Nevada State Democratic Party Chairman and Assemblyman William McCurdy II, candidate for Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, candidate for State Controller Catherine Byrne, and candidate for the 2nd Congressional seat Clint Koble.

The rally was held in Fallon.

Primary organizer Kimi Cole, chairwoman of the Douglas County Democrats, said the primary goal was to bring attention to rural counties.

"Although our needs and challenges may be different from those in urban areas, our needs and concerns are very bit as important," she said. "Our voices matter (and) we want state and national leaders to understand that and show that they are willing to directly engage in our communities and conscientiously address our needs."

Recommended Stories For You

Carson City, Douglas, Clark, Lander, Churchill, Lyon and Mineral counties were represented.