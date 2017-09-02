Diamond Valley racing

Dave Price |
Robert Braun smiles Thursday as he passes the first lap of the Alta Alpina Cycling Club's Diamond Valley road race in Woodfords. Danner Hillman, pictured behind and in the center, came back on the second lap to win the A Group race in a time of 1 hour, 21.57 seconds, just two-hundredths of a second ahead of Braun in second-place for 22 miles. Mark Edwards, left, was only a faction behind in 1:00:21.97 in third-place and Garth Jackson, right, was fourth in 1:00:41. Pike Reardon, coming off a 10th-place finish at the Lake Tahoe Triathlon on Sunday, finished fifth in 1:02:56, one second ahead of Rebecca Eckland. Justin Kinser won the B Group in 1:02:38, one second ahead of Chris Siano. Joseph Whiteley won the single-lap C Group race in 32:22, one second ahead of Jennie Hamiter. Michael Kale won the D Group in 36:08. Deliah Berg was the junior winner in 1:23:52.