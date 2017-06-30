Democrat will challenge Gardnerville lawmaker | RecordCourier.com

Patricia Ackerman has announced she will challenge Douglas County Republican Jim Wheeler for the Assembly District 39 seat.

District 39 represents Douglas, part of Lyon and all of Storey counties in the Legislature.

Ackerman made the announcement before the Democratic State Central Committee. She will kick off her campaign at the party's annual barbecue July 29.

Wheeler is a Republican in his third term representing the district and is expected to seek re-election.