DeMaria shoots ace at Genoa Lakes | RecordCourier.com

Ken DeMaria of Genoa shot a hole-in-one on the 14th hole at Genoa Lakes Tuesday.

DeMaria, 82 years young, used a 9-iron for his ace, a 112-yard shot from the white tees. The hole-in-one was his sixth.

Genoa Lakes announced that Saturday is the official opening day for this season at the Lakes Course — weather allowing.

CARSON VALLEY MEN'S CLUB

Augie Martinez, Mike Davis, Matthew Budjako and Chris Willing combined to win Flight A title Sunday during Carson Valley Men's Golf Club tournament play.

They carded a score of 119 to win in the four-man team, two-best-ball format at the Carson Valley Golf Course. Dennis Patterson, Bob Pemberton, Jesus Rey and John Guidicatti shot 120 to take second-place.

Flight B was won by Brent Holderman, Gerry Bing, John Pearson and David Thorne at 124. Gary Carsten, Jim Arens, Bruce Sanford and Jim Pillsbury finished second at 127.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included Jack Sparman on No. 1 and Neal Linebarger on No. 18.