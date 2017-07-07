Deadline July 31 for college matching program | RecordCourier.com

The deadline is July 31 to apply for a program that allows Nevadans saving for college to be considered for up to $1,500 in matching funds.

"Saving for college can be daunting," said Grant Hewitt, Chief of Staff. "We want to help families ease that burden by utilizing available plans and programs, like the Silver State Matching Grant."

The program allows eligible Nevadans who are saving for higher education with a SSGA Upromise 529 Plan to be considered for a matching grant of up to $300 per calendar year, up to a lifetime maximum of $1,500 over five years, according to the Nevada State Treasurer's Office.

Applicants must be current SSGA Upromise 529 account owners, and have a household adjusted gross income that doesn't exceed $74,999.

To qualify for the Silver State Matching Grant Program, both the applicant and beneficiary must be Nevada residents, must be a SSGA Upromise account holder, and the beneficiary must be 13-years-old or younger as of Dec. 31. Those interested in applying may do so online by visiting Nevadas529.com under "Nevada Benefits". The application must be completed before July 31.

Other plans offered by the Nevada State Treasurer's Office include the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, Nevada College Kick Start, SSGA Upromise 529 Plan, Putnam 529 for America, Wealthfront 529 Plan, the Vanguard 529 Plan and the USAA 529 College Savings Plan.

To learn more about any of these programs, please visit http://www.NV529.org .