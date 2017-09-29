Damonte Ranch rallies past Douglas

Damonte Ranch rallied to win three straight sets and pull out a 3-2 Sierra League volleyball victory at Douglas on Tuesday night.

Damonte Ranch won by game scores of 19-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-20, 15-9 against Douglas (5-3 league, 9-7 overall) at Randy Green Court.

Damonte Ranch (6-2, 12-4) extended its win streak to four matches and remained tied with Galena for second-place in the league standings.

Senior Casey Pickett was credited with 13 kills and sophomore Allie Pickett had 11 to lead Damonte Ranch at the net. Sophomore Lexis Appleback added 29 digs and senior setter McKinley Thiede handed out 33 assists.

No Douglas statistics were available.

The Tigers travel to Reno on Tuesday for an important league match against Galena.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Emily Carr put down six kills to help Douglas defeat Damonte 3-0 on Tuesday. The game scores were 25-6, 19-25, 15-12.

Brooklyn Galliett contributed two blocks, Amanda Hone 11 assists and Delaney Smith seven digs for the Tigers.

FROSH

Douglas swept past Damonte Ranch in two straight games, winning 25-14 and 25-16.

Sage Hubkey had five kills and Caitlyn Stephens three for Douglas. Chloe Stein, Maddy Surane, Hubkey and Stephens each had three service aces, while Haley Passnick sparked the back row defense.