Woman sentenced to probation for meth in shoe | RecordCourier.com

A California woman received probation for possessing less than a gram of methamphetamine in her shoe.

Fern K. Carrette, aka Fern Capra, 48, of Fairfield, Calif., was arrested in Lake Tahoe in May 2015 after deputies recognized her as having a warrant out of Carson City. They found her hiding under a vehicle with .4 grams of methamphetamine in her shoe.

Capra had originally denied the charges, but she admitted guilt Tuesday in Douglas County District Court. She was sentenced to 12-30 months and is also required to attend counseling.

■ A Gardnerville man will continue attending DUI diversion court.

Blane A. Frazier, 48, was arrested in July 2016 following an accident near Sharkey’s Casino on Highway 395.

Frazier left the scene without providing his information to the other party. Deputies found Frazier and his vehicle about a quarter mile away.

“He was off balance and his eyes were almost shut,” according to court documents.

At the time Frazier was driving both under the influence and with a revoked license.

Frazier told Judge Tod Young that he has been sober since August.

“I’m optimistic for you,” Young said. “I thought you were going to fail.”

■ A Carson City man will also be allowed to remain on diversion.

Kurt D. Hewlett, 27, was arrested in December 2014 after he sold about 1.6 grams of heroin in two separate transactions. Since then, Hewlett told Young he has been regularly attending drug counseling and testing. Hewlett said he has been sober for 75 days and is working almost full-time in Carson City.

A review hearing is set for April 18.

■ A Reno man will remain in custody after his hearing was continued to next week.

Vince Floyd Latham, 46, of Reno, was pulled over in Stateline in June of 2013 for driving with no taillights. Deputies discovered Latham and his passenger both had suspended licenses and the rental vehicle they were driving was not registered in either of their names. Methamphetamine and a smoking device were also found in the vehicle. Latham was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to complete Western Nevada Regional Drug Court. He violated conditions of his probation twice in February 2014.

“I don’t know what happened in Reno and that’s fairly significant,” Young said.