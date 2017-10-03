Woman gets drug court in heroin case

A South Lake Tahoe woman was granted a diversion program for possession of a controlled substance.

Danielle N. Henson, 25, was given a diversion program so she could attend drug court to deal with her heroin addiction.

She was originally arrested for driving under the influence, failure to appear, no driver's license possession, failure to maintain lane, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Kingsbury Grade when they observed a vehicle with the lights off, unable to maintain its lane.

When deputies contacted Henson, she did not understand when she was asked for her drivers licence.

According to reports, her hands shook and she had a hard time standing up and standing still.

Deputies conducted a field sobriety test. Henson showed signs of impairment and had a warrant for failure to appear.

In court, Henson admitted to possessing heroin.