Woman arrested on DUI, unlawful use of fireworks | RecordCourier.com

A California woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of DUI, speed and unlawful use of fireworks.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at 9:50 p.m. July 4. The woman, identified as Teresa Gott, 43, of Cameron Park, Calif., was allegedly driving 89 mph in a 55 mph zone. Reports said that Gott had a blood alcohol level of .127. Fireworks were also found in the vehicle upon search.

Her bail was set at $2,871.

A transient man was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at the Grant Avenue Walmart.

According to court documents, deputies were patrolling around the Walmart parking lot when they observed two suspicious men. Allegedly the two exited a white Jeep and one of the men threw an object into a white sedan parked next to the Jeep. Deputies said the men were acting nervous and when they saw the patrol vehicle took off in different directions. They apprehended one suspect, identified as Colt R. Hill, 35, who told deputies he had provided and smoked marijuana with the second suspect, identified as a juvenile, in the Jeep.

Upon search of the sedan, deputies located marijuana, two methamphetamine pipes, a scale and 1.7 grams of methamphetamine.

A California woman was arrested Monday on the charge of battery.

Deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Right of Passage Group on Business Parkway. According to witnesses, Elsa Martinez, 18, or Sunland, Calif., and a female juvenile were exchanging verbal insults inside a classroom. A counselor stepped in between the two to intervene when Martinez began hitting the counselor in the face and ears resulting in bruises and several lacerations.