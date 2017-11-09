Woman arrested in October car chase

A woman sought in connection with an Oct. 10 car chase from Target on Jacks Valley Road after allegedly shoplifting from Target was arrested last weekend.

Alana J. Blakemore, 19, of Gardnerville, faces charges of obstructing an officer and theft of property.

Deputies responded to reports of a theft in progress at Target at 6:05 p.m. Oct. 10. The reporting party said two people were walking through the store with concealed merchandise hidden underneath their clothes.

When they arrived, deputies saw a man and woman run from the store and get into a Ford Focus in the parking lot. According to reports, they did not yield when a deputy officer drew his sidearm and ordered the driver to stop.

The deputy struck the vehicle's mirror with his left hand, but the driver of the Focus continued west on Jacks Valley Road.

Deputies lost the Focus at one point, but noticed dust in the air on a dirt road toward Bavarian Drive. They followed the dust and found the vehicle parked. According to reports, officers thought the occupants of the vehicle left it and traveled on foot, however as they approached, the doors closed and the vehicle backed up, and the pursuit continued.

Recommended Stories For You

Sometime later, dispatch informed officers that a homeowner on Alpine View Court reported a vehicle entered his property and two individuals ran from the vehicle. Officers made contact with the homeowner who showed them the location the two people fled. In the Ford Focus, officers found a wallet with Blakemore's drivers license inside.

The reporting party from Target identified Blakemore as the woman who was in the store. A warrant was issued for Blakemore's arrest.

Her bail is set at $2,000.