Woman arrested for possession of stolen property at Candy Dance

A 44-year-old Carson City woman was arrested for the possession of stolen property on Genoa Lane during the Candy Dance festival.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a theft report on Genoa Lane. The reporting party said two females worked together to steal two tank tops from his booth at the Candy Dance festival.

The victim said one woman walked up to the register to pay for an item while the other quickly walked away with two tank tops. The victim caught up to the woman and took the two tank tops from her. The woman was arrested.

A 53-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested for destruction of property and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle.

Deputies responded 5:54 p.m. Saturday to a physical disturbance and a hit and run report in the 1400 block of Glenwood Drive. The victim told officers that the man had come over to talk to her husband about finances and it quickly turned into a verbal argument. The man then got into his Chevrolet truck and drove into the driveway and hit the victim's Subaru.

Later, at 6:01 p.m. officers observed a male driving a Chevrolet truck matching the description of the truck involved in the hit and run. Officers conducted a traffic stop and after identifying the man, arrested him on private party arrest requested by the victim.

A South Lake Tahoe man being sought in connection with a series of burglaries in lower Kingsbury Grade is in custody.

Peter Quillian, 25, was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant out of South Lake Tahoe on Sunday.

Quillian is a person of interest in the burglaries. His photo was distributed by authorities on Friday in an effort to locate him.