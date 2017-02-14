Wellington woman allegedly used dead man’s prescription | RecordCourier.com

A Wellington woman accused of using the prescription of her dead boyfriend to obtain narcotics and stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman is in custody for violating her probation.

Shelly A. Kilfian, 42, allegedly wrote and cashed checks worth almost $15,000 from the account of an elderly woman her boyfriend helped care for.

After her boyfriend died in May, she attempted to use his prescription to obtain oxycodone and alprazolam from a pharmacy.

She was arrested in July for attempting to use the prescription and in November for uttering the forged instruments. Kilfian told deputies she has a gambling problem.

Kilfian violated her probation after a test indicated she had alcohol in her system. She had used Nyquil cold medicine, her attorney, Matthew Ence, said in Douglas County District Court Monday.

Her probation is set at $2,000.

Her arraignment is set for Feb. 27.

A Gardnerville man accused of absconding from probation by the Nevada Department of Parole and Probation was sentenced to prison.

Robert W. Barrett, 59, was arrested last week after he failed to contact the probation department for four months.

Barrett in June was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center for treatment. A nurse found a coin purse with 5.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.4 grams of marijuana in a stump sock below his amputated lower leg.

Barrett admitted guilt to the crime and was on probation for those charges.

He will serve one to three years in prison.

The sentencing of a Zephyr Cove woman seeking a guilty plea agreement on theft and fraud charges was continued.

Karen R. Chapon, 47, is facing felony charges of insurance fraud, mortgage lending fraud and theft.

From December 2012 to November 2014 Chapon submitted travel insurance claims for reimbursement, alleging the death of family members. Chapon used forged death certificates.

In late 2015 she secured a loan for $180,000 against a Zephyr Cove property she had no ownership rights to. She is also facing theft charges for the incidents.

■ The trial of a California man accused of sexually assaulting a minor was pushed back seven months so more evidence can be gathered.

Eric M. Jarvis, 20, of Granite Bay, is accused of molesting a minor. According to court documents, Jarvis, the victim — also of California — and several other people were watching fireworks on a boat on Lake Tahoe for the Fourth of July when the alleged incident occurred. Jarvis reportedly had been drinking.

Jarvis was 18 at the time; the victim was 15.

His trial, which was set for early March, was moved to October.

■ A new attorney was appointed for a Gardnerville Ranchos man accused of helping steal and sell ski vouchers worth more than $116,000.

Defense attorney Loren Graham will represent Mark E. Graham, 21. Graham is one of several men accused of stealing more than 1,000 lift ticket vouchers from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

He was arrested in July.

Bail for a second man allegedly involved in the crime was set at $2,000, cash only.

Tim E. Jacobsen, 22, of Minden, is in custody after having a diluted drug test.

Jacobsen goes to trial in June.

■ The sentencing of a Reno man guilty of larceny was continued until March.

Santiago A. Rapisura, 30, was arrested in January of 2015 for attempting to steal items worth more than $1,100 from the Topsy Lane Walmart. At the time of his arrest Rapisura had heroin and a magnet key on him.

His sentencing was continued while his lawyer determines how many days Rapisura, who is in custody, gets credit for serving.

■ A man who had methamphetamine in his pocket at the time he was involved in a car accident was ordered to attend drug court.

Dallen R. Herbst, 51, was involved in a May accident at 400 Ridge Club Drive. Herbst did not stop after the accident, in which the driver of the other vehicle was injured. When Herbst was arrested, .427 grams of methamphetamine were found in the pocket of his pants. Herbst claimed he had bought the pants used and that the drugs belonged to whoever owned the pants previously.

■ A pregnant Gardnerville Ranchos woman will attend Western Nevada Regional Drug Court for selling methamphetamine.

Eden J. Kennedy, 26, was arrested in June after selling more than 15 grams of methamphetamine in three separate transactions.

At the time of her arrest a pipe used for smoking the drug was found on her. Kennedy has no prior criminal history.