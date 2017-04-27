Warrant issued for alleged thief | RecordCourier.com

A nationwide warrant was issued for a California man who failed to appear Tuesday in Douglas County District Court.

Tyler J. Chadwick, 35, of Ion, was arrested in July of 2015 after he was spotted on Highway 395 near Stephanie Way driving a Dodge pickup that had allegedly been stolen from California. He was using the truck to tow a trailer reported as stolen from Carson City. When Chadwick was stopped, deputies reported that methamphetamine was found inside the pickup.

A man with multiple prior felony convictions was sentenced to up to three years in prison.

Ronnie L. Rayon, 33, first denied that in February 2015 he took a Toyota Camry parked at the Carson Valley Inn that didn't belong to him, drove it to California and abandoned it following a hit and run accident.

Rayon then admitted to the charges, but falsely testified that he missed an appearance because he was in jail in Santa Clara. He later admitted to the attempted perjury.

Rayon was sentenced to 36 months in prison for the theft charge, with a 30-month concurrent sentence on the attempted perjury charge. He is eligible for parole after 12 months and has credit for 401 days served. Rayon is currently incarcerated in California through Dec. 20.

The trial date of a California man accused of defrauding an innkeeper was moved for the second time.

Leonard E. Carr, 43, was arrested in September of 2015 after he failed to pay nearly $4,000 in charges at Mont Bleu Casino. His trial was previously set for April 24, but he was not in communication with his attorney and it was moved to May 1. It is now set for the first week of September.

A bench warrant was issued for a South Lake Tahoe man currently in custody in El Dorado County Jail.

Michael A. Lindauer, 33, was arrested in Douglas County in February of 2016 after he allegedly attempted to take a cash box from behind the counter of the Sierra Motel.

An employee of the hotel called 911 and when deputies arrived, Lindauer tried to run onto Highway 395. When restrained he began to punch and kick deputies, attacking a total of four deputies. He then spit blood on two deputies.

He was transported to Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies found 1.3 pounds of marijuana and paraphernalia in his vehicle.

A South Lake Tahoe woman who admitted she is a heroin addict will have a chance at diversion.

Tara A. Scaduto, 28, will remain incarcerated until she begins Western Nevada Regional Drug Court next week.

Scaduto was arrested in February on a warrant. At the time of her arrest she had a methamphetamine pipe, cotton balls soaked in heroin and pens used for smoking heroin and methamphetamine. She told deputies she had used both heroin and methamphetamine the day before.

Scaduto told Judge Tod Young she first started using prescription opioids seven years ago following a car accident, and about four years ago she switched to heroin.

The sentencing of a South Lake Tahoe woman was postponed for two weeks so her attorney can have more time to review a presentence investigation report.

Kyla M. Yeoman, 28, was arrested on a warrant in March of 2016 at Dotty's Casino. Yeoman had two used needles in her purse, tinfoil filled with a black, tar-like substance, a glass pipe with burn marks and a spoon covered with a black sticky substance.

In October, Yeoman provided a false name to deputies while she was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop. Yeoman had false IDs and heroin paraphernalia in her purse and there was a warrant out for her arrest at the time.

She will remain in custody until she returns May 9 for sentencing.