Warrant issued for absconder | RecordCourier.com

A bench warrant was issued for a Carson City man who failed to appear at his Monday arraignment in Douglas County District Court.

Michael I. Hutchinson, 23, was arrested in January at Buckaroos after he assaulted deputies who attempted to break up a fight he was involved in.

Hutchinson's blood alcohol concentration was .204 when he was arrested.

His arraignment had previously been continued while he entered an inpatient treatment program in Washoe County.

A Wellington man who owes around $100,000 in child support was released on his own recognizance until his June sentencing.

Jeremi J. Schortgen, 40, was arrested April 8 on a warrant after he failed to appear for sentencing.

Schortgen had previously admitted to failing to make payments.

A Carson City woman admitted to selling methamphetamine in November.

Crystal S. Rainwater, 32, sold 2.5 grams of methamphetamine from her vehicle in the parking lot of the Grant Avenue Walmart.

According to court documents, at the time of the sale Rainwater had a tackle box filled with methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription pills.

Rainwater was sentenced three weeks ago on a charge out of Carson City and is attending drug court, said defense attorney Derrick Lopez.

She will remain out of custody until her June sentencing.

A Gardnerville man who as of February 2015 owed close to $17,000 in child support payments is caught up.

Matthew A. Keller, 33, was arrested in August of 2015 for failing to make monthly payments. After making a roughly $1,200 payment Monday he is caught up, Lopez said.

A Minden man admitted to being a sex offender who failed to report his new address after moving.

Robert C. Sedalmayr, 62, was arrested in October after he moved from Gardnerville to Minden without registering his new address. Sedalmyr was convicted in 1986 in Oakland for assault to commit rape.