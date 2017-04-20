Wadsworth man bites woman’s ear after she refuses his advances | RecordCourier.com

A Wadsworth man was arrested Sunday on domestic battery charges.

The girlfriend of Gordon D. Garcia, 24, claimed Garcia entered her room at the Carson Valley Motor Lodge while he was intoxicated. She alleged that three times he demanded she have intercourse with him, and when she wouldn't, he punched her in the face and bit her ear. Both injuries required stitches. According to court documents, she also had numerous bite marks on other areas of her body.

Deputies found him later gambling at the Carson Valley Inn. According to court documents, he has "numerous priors for domestic battery."

His bail is set at $60,000.

A Gardnerville woman was arrested Saturday after she crashed her car into a light pole while allegedly driving under the influence.

Shannon J. West. 45, crashed her Toyota Camry into a light pole on Highway 395. She told deputies she had fallen asleep at the wheel.

She didn't have a license or registration in the vehicle at the time and told deputies she had used methamphetamine before driving.

A man who allegedly used his cell phone while driving drunk was arrested Friday in Minden.

Alfredo Ruvalcaba was driving 35 mph in a 25 mph zone and swerving in and out of his lane, according to a deputy's report. Ruvalcaba told deputies he was using his cell phone to find his girlfriend's house. However, Ruvalcaba "could not figure out which side of his phone was up" and was "incoherent," according to the report.

His breath alcohol concentration was .154.

A man who allegedly resisted deputies was arrested Monday following a traffic stop.

Rogeio Munoz, 37, was pulled over on Douglas Avenue for going 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.

After stopping, Munoz refused to tell deputies his name and had to be manually removed from the vehicle. According to a deputy's report, an open beer was in the car and he was driving with a revoked license.

A Reno man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing items from the Grant Avenue Walmart.

Deputies received a call of a robbery in progress at the retail store. When they arrived, they were pointed toward a black SUV exiting the parking lot without a rear license plate. Deputies stopped a vehicle in which Justin M. Macias, 33, was the passenger.

Inside the vehicle were several stolen items from the store, including Oreos and a cantaloupe. Methamphetamine was also in the vehicle.

His bail is set at $10,000.