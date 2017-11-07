Two arrested on domestic battery charges, one burglary charge

A Yerington man was arrested on a felony domestic battery charge for allegedly strangling his girlfriend.

Jeremiah O. Engel, 31, was arrested Sunday when deputies responded to a domestic/strangulation in progress in the 2200 block of Courtland Lane in the jurisdiction of the Washoe Tribe.

On scene, deputies made contact with Engel who was standing in front of his residence. He told officers he was involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

"I did put my hand on her throat, I took it too far," Engel said, according to reports.

Officers then made contact with the victim who said Engel used his right arm to strangle her across the throat and put his body weight on top of her. She said she felt herself almost lose consciousness. Engel was arrested.

His bail is set at $10,033.

A Gardnerville woman was arrested on another domestic battery charge on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Grandborough Drive in Gardnerville in reference to a domestic dispute. On scene, officers made contact with the 29 year-old woman who said she and her boyfriend had been drinking and got into an argument. She said she punched him causing his lower lip to split.

According to reports, officers saw the victim's split lower lip and placed the woman under arrest.

Her bail is set at $3,003.

An Indian Hills man was arrested Sunday on three outside warrants and a charge of attempted burglary.

Keith O. Craig, 30, was arrested after deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of Somerset Way on reports of a white male trespassing.

The reporting party told deputies she observed a white male in her backyard. While deputies were on scene, dispatch told them a silver SUV that was parked near the residence had sped off and parked down the street.

Deputies contacted the driver and found he had three warrants for his arrest.

Craig told deputies he wanted to talk to his former girlfriend, the reporting party. He said he had knocked on the door of the residence and there was no answer. The reporting party said all of the windows looking into the backyard of the residence had the screens pulled off them. The footprints found on scene matched the footprints belonging to Craig. He was arrested on scene.

His bail is set at $25,000.