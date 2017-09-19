Two admit involvement in rash of vehicle burglaries in Stateline

Two involved in a number of vehicle burglaries admitted guilt in court Monday.

Carlos O. Barragan, 29, of Mexico, and Alisha N. Collum, 28, of South Lake Tahoe both pleaded guilty in their roles in a string of burglaries at the Mont Bleu and Hard Rock Casinos in South Lake Tahoe.

On Aug. 17, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the Hard Rock Casino, where a man had broken into a vehicle and stolen a toolbox, cellphone and jumper cables, he was caught by casino security and attempted to flee on foot. Deputies apprehended him a few blocks away at the Dotty's Casino. Collum was later arrested at Mont Bleu after security reviewed video surveillance and discovered Collum was acting as a lookout as Barragan broke into another vehicle there. She was originally arrested on a bench warrant and then received additional charges after the thefts were discovered.

Barragan was originally charged with burglary, attempted theft, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. He pleaded guilty to attempted burglary charges in court.

Collum was originally charged with the bench warrant and principal to commit burglary. She pleaded guilty to the principle to commit charges in court.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 13.

Trevor L. Nenzel, 26, of Carson City pleaded guilty to domestic battery-third offense in an arraignment Monday.

Nenzel was arrested on Aug. 17 after deputies responded to reports of a domestic battery near the 2300 block of Highway 395. According to reports, the victim stated that Nenzel pinned her to the wall by her neck, threw a baby bottle at her and struck her several times after getting into an argument.

In court, he said that he didn't really remember the incident due to a head injury that impacts his memory, but still wanted to plead guilty.

"I need it, I am just killing myself with drugs and stuff," Nenzel said. "It is where I need to be."

The charge carries a mandatory prison sentence, with the maximum penalty up to 30 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Mark C. Gower, 29, of Carson City, pleaded guilty to child neglect charges.

He was arrested Aug. 4 after his mother took the victim to the Ironwood Emergent Care and reported seeing red marks on the 17-month-old victim's bottom. Gower admitted to deputies that he may have disciplined the victim too hard, according to reports.

The attorneys recommended a suspended sentence, however, first Gower may need to have an evaluation to determine his risk of reoffending as per the statute for probation in a child abuse or neglect case.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Daniel R. King, 29, of Wellington, pleaded guilty to sales of a controlled substance for selling methamphetamine to deputies.

Douglas County Special Enforcement Team set up controlled buys from King on three separate occasions in December where he sold them 6 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies arrested King on a traffic stop on Feb. 15. He was originally charged with three counts of sales of a controlled substance and theft.

He pleaded guilty to one count of sales of a controlled substance in court and he could face up to five years in prison.

King's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Ramon M. Garcia, 29, of Carson City was sentenced to a diversion program after pleading guilty to DUI charges Monday.

Garcia was arrested June 20 after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle nearly striking the Highway 395 Carson Valley Market. Deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 395 and State Route 88 where Garcia was arrested on reckless driving, DUI-third offense, failure to maintain a lane and driving while suspended.

He was granted DUI diversion, where upon successful completion his felony DUI charge will only be a misdemeanor DUI-second offense. Garcia was released on probation.