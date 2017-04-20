Trial date moved for Grammy winner | RecordCourier.com

The trial date for a Grammy Award-winning producer accused of selling more than an ounce of methamphetamine in Stateline has been moved to October.

Randy C. Cantor, 58, of Washoe County, was arrested in May 2016 on level three trafficking for selling 57.9 grams of methamphetamine in the Mont Bleu Casino parking lot. Cantor has worked with artists including Ricky Martin and Carrie Underwood. His trial was previously set for late June.

A Gardnerville Ranchos man was sentenced to up to 48 months in prison for stealing from his former employer.

Logan M. Schwartz, 28, was arrested in August after he stole from Neighborhood Burger, where he had formerly worked. Schwartz broke a window in the building, and the next night, entered through the broken window and took about $1,200.

Schwartz admitted to Judge Tod Young Tuesday in Douglas County District Court that his actions were related to his drug addiction.

"It's rough," Schwartz said. "Heroin addiction is the worst."

He gets credit for 103 days served.

A Stateline man accused of molesting a minor was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and not have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Lennon R. Allen, 35, was arrested in July 2015 for molesting a then 14-year-old girl. Allen claimed he was intoxicated at the time and doesn't remember anything.

"I can't believe that is something that took place," he said. "It is very out of character for me."

Defense attorney Matthew Ence said Allen isn't likely to be a repeat sex offender.

"He has an alcohol problem," Ence said.

A Mound House woman who previously admitted to possessing a controlled substance will attend mental health and substance abuse counseling.

Jessica E. Meunch, 35, was arrested in December 2016 following a theft from the Grant Avenue Walmart. Methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found in her vehicle.

A new trial date was set for a California man who failed to pay nearly $4,000 in charges at Mont Bleu Casino.

Leonard E. Carr, 43, of San Francisco was arrested in September 2015 after he failed to pay $3,814.52. His trial was previously set for April 24, but he has not been in communication with his attorney. His trial date is now set for May 1.

A Gardnerville woman who made false representations to a pharmacist to gain prescriptions will attend drug court.

Nicole I. DeRosa, 29, was arrested in January for illegally obtaining prescriptions of Valium and Aprazolam. DeRosa, a former employee of Sanchez Adult Medical Care in Minden, had been making false claims since October.

"She knows she has an addiction problem," Ence said.

Defense attorney Derrick Lopez asked that a California man who admitted he violated his probation remain in custody until a bed opens up at substance abuse treatment facility.

James B. Cook, 26, of Pittsburgh, was arrested in 2014 for taking video games from the Topsy Lane GameStop. Cook and a female took a total of 24 games worth about $1,500. In 2015, he was charged with spitting on another inmate. He had been granted probation, but previously admitted he violated his probation. His underlying sentence was imposed, and he gets credit for 347 days served.

A Gardnerville Ranchos man admitted he violated his probation by speeding and driving with a revoked license.

Aaron J. Masters, 39, was arrested in August 2013 at KFC on a warrant. At the time of his arrest he had methamphetamine and paraphernalia on him.

He was released from custody Tuesday on his own recognizance and is set to return to court June 1.