Topaz man arrested for speeding 1 to 10 miles over

A Topaz man was arrested on charges of speeding 1 to 10 miles over the speed limit and two failure to appear traffic warrants.

The 25-year-old man was arrested after deputies witnessed a black Dodge traveling north on Highway 395 near Topaz Joe's Grill and Bar at a high rate of speed on Monday morning. According to reports, officers estimate the vehicle was driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Using a car radar, officers determined the vehicle was traveling at 63 mph.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and found the man had two misdemeanor traffic warrants out of East Fork Justice Court. They arrested the man.

His bail is set at $1,216.