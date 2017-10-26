Three individuals granted diversion programs

District Judge Tod Young granted diversion programs to three people on Tuesday.

A Castic, Calif., man was granted a diversion program for his alcohol addiction.

Tyler M. O'Brien, 25, was arrested in 2016 for a felony driving under the influence and having an open container. On Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to the area between Minden Medical Center and Carson Valley Urgent Care Facility on reports of a possible traffic accident. On scene, a gold Buick had driven off the road and over the curb into a muddy area. O'Brien told officers he had not been drinking, however, according to reports, officers smelled alcohol on O'Brien and noticed he had slurred speech. O'Brien refused to take field sobriety tests. Officers arrested him on suspicion that he was driving under the influence. In custody, O'Brien had a blood alcohol content of .25.

Young urged O'Brien to change his life and quit his addiction before he hurts himself or someone else. He is set for a review hearing in April.

A Gardnerville man was granted a diversion program for his addiction to alprazolam, a prescription drug commonly known as Xanax.

James T. Dockins, 18, admitted to a gross misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. In court, Dockins admitted to using Xanax every day for a year after his father went to prison.

Dockins faced up to 364 days in jail for his offence, however Young approved Dockins' petition for a diversion program.

A Gardnerville woman, addicted to methamphetamine, was also granted a diversion program.

Jessica A. Starr, 29, was arrested in May for trespassing and burglary with unlawful entry.

On May 18 at 1:40 p.m., deputies responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of Sheridan Lane in Gardnerville. On scene, the reporting party told deputies he saw a male and female dressed in black leave out the rear window of his home and flee to a silver vehicle. The reporting party found a phone he believed to belong to one of the suspects. According to police reports, the phone started ringing while in the possession of deputies who answered it. The voice on the other end asked for "Jessica" and then promptly hung up.

Deputies then looked up the first name, "Jessica" in local files and found the name Jessica Starr. From the files deputies determined Starr was 29 and matched the description of the female in the home given by the reporting party. Starr was later arrested on a warrant.

In court, Starr admitted to being addicted to methamphetamine and was granted a diversion program.

A South Lake Tahoe woman admitted to the charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is facing up to four years in prison.

Brandi L. Day, 42, was arrested last month on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended registration on westbound Highway 50. Officers made contact with the driver and passenger, Day. They noticed both subjects had track marks on their arms and both admitted to using heroin at around 6 a.m. that morning. Both also admitted to being frequent methamphetamine and heroin drug users.

In a search of the car, officers found a hypodermic needle belonging to Day and small plastic bags with residue of methamphetamine in her purse. Day is set to be sentenced Dec. 5.

In Nevada, a simple possession charge carries mandatory probation.

A South Lake Tahoe man plead guilty to a possession of a controlled substance charge, he is facing up to four years in prison.

Raymond M. Elben, 40, was arrested on charges of the possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia and outside warrants.

On Sept. 18 at 1:20 p.m., MontBleu security contacted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office about a subject who had a warrant. On scene, officers searched Elben's person and found a loaded hypodermic needle with heroin, empty bags with residue and burnt spoons. Officers placed Elben under arrest.

In court, Elben admitted to using heroin on and off for approximately 23 years. He said he was clean for eight years, but started using again.