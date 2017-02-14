Tahoe woman gets jail for DUI with children in car | RecordCourier.com

A South Lake Tahoe woman who drove drunk with four children in her vehicle was sentenced to 120 days in jail.

Angela J. Carlen, 31, was stopped at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Highway 50 and Lake Village after deputies saw a vehicle with no license plate light.

When stopped by a deputy, Carlen “… was slurring her words and speaking slowly,” according to court documents. She was also unable to produce her license.

Carlen was driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle without an interlock device and had a warrant for her arrest out of Carson City. Her preliminary breath test was .214 percent.

It was Carlen’s fourth DUI.

“She doesn’t seem to be a person who wants to learn a lesson,” Judge Tod Young said Tuesday in Douglas County District Court.

In addition to serving jail time, Carlen will be allowed to pursue diversion. She will be on house arrest for six months after being released from jail.

The bail amount for a man who failed to appear in court Tuesday was raised.

Bail for Matthew G. Ferris, 42, was raised from $200 to $10,000. A warrant had previously been issued after he violated his bail conditions.

Ferris was arrested in September after Douglas County deputies recognized him as having a warrant out of Carson City.

When deputies detained Ferris he had marijuana, 33 oxycodone pills, a glass smoking pipe and methamphetamine with him.

During a Jan. 4 court appearance Ferris told Young he would likely fail a drug test.

Ferris has more than 20 prior misdemeanor charges.

■ A South Lake Tahoe woman who had previously denied selling methamphetamine to deputies admitted guilt Tuesday.

Sarah A. Jeter, 41, admitted to selling 1.9 grams of methamphetamine in April 2015 at the Lakeside Inn Casino in Stateline.

Jeter’s trial was set for later this year, but her lawyer on Tuesday said Jeter wanted to amend her not guilty plea to a guilty plea agreement. As part of that agreement, the state would not pursue charges for selling a controlled substance and she would be able to pursue treatment.

Jeter told Judge Tod Young she last used methamphetamine last week.

Her sentencing is set for Feb. 28.

A Reno man with two prior DUIs admitted to driving with a revoked license and a controlled substance in his vehicle.

Raymond Corral Jr., 22, was stopped by a Douglas County deputy in September after he rolled through an intersection. Corral was driving despite having had his license revoked earlier in the year after being convicted of his second DUI. Corral was convicted of his first DUI when he was 18.

After being arrested, Corral told deputies he had psilocybin (mushrooms) in the car.

In exchange for his plea deal the state agreed not to pursue trafficking charges.

A South Lake Tahoe man is seeking diversion for possessing a controlled substance.

Louis W. Fiori, 32, was detained in November by Harveys Lake Tahoe security for trespassing. When Douglas County deputies arrived, they found heroin on him.

Fiori told Young he has been using heroin off and on for five years and asked for diversion.

He is already sentenced to spend the next year in Douglas County Jail for misdemeanors and violation of suspended sentences, said defense attorney Maria Pence.

His sentencing is set for March 7.

A Stateline man who sold 60 Oxycontin pills to deputies didn’t appear for his Tuesday sentencing.

Keenan C. Corrigan, 35, was arrested in October for selling $240 worth of pills at Dotty’s Casino in Stateline. After his arrest black tar heroin and two glass smoking pipes were found in his truck.

A bench warrant had previously been issued for his arrest.

A man admitted to destroying jail property while drunk.

Sean E. Martin, 24, admitted that in June he broke a camera at the Douglas County Jail lake facility, even though he doesn’t remember it.

“Apparently I did. I was very intoxicated,” Martin said.

He will be sentenced April 4.