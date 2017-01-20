Suspected burglar in custody | RecordCourier.com

A man suspected of trying to enter a Gardnerville Ranchos home was arrested on Thursday, and a box of collectibles recovered as a result.

Gardnerville resident Joshua Gutierrez, 25, was booked 3 p.m. after being identified in the case at his place of business.

During the arrest a box of collectables, coins and currency was found in his vehicle which didn’t belong to him.

Anyone who has been the victim of a theft with the loss of collectables, coins or currency, should contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (775)782-9080.