South Lake Tahoe probation violator gets prison time | RecordCourier.com

A South Lake Tahoe man will spend up to four years in prison for violating his probation.

Anthony Abruzzo, 43, traveled to California without permission, where he was arrested in El Dorado County for driving without a license and possessing a controlled substance for sale. In October, he failed to report to drug court and did not follow the directives of parole and probation.

"Mr. Abruzzo is not going to ask the court for any more chances," defense attorney Maria Pence said Tuesday in Douglas County District Court.

Abruzzo was originally pulled over in Stateline for driving an unregistered vehicle with a revoked license and no insurance. He resisted arrest, and methamphetamine, marijuana, a hypodermic device, scales and paraphernalia were found in his vehicle.

Abruzzo has credit for 103 days served and is eligible for parole after 19 months.

"I hope you can eventually find your own self-worth," Judge Tod Young told him.

A Reno man who admitted to stealing a vehicle faces up to 10 years in prison.

On Feb 8., Jonathan R. Miller, 35, took a 2009 Honda Pilot from Carson City. Deputies doing surveillance for the vehicle were parked on Mica Drive when a vehicle matching the description of the Pilot was parked near them. Miller exited the vehicle, and he was detained. In the vehicle were objects belonging to a second victim.

Miller remains in custody until his May 30 sentencing.

A Gardnerville woman who admitted to committing fraudulent acts related to a prescription is seeking drug court.

Nicole I. DeRosa, 29, was arrested in January after she made false representations to a pharmacist to gain prescriptions for Valium and Aprazolam. DeRosa, a former employee of Sanchez Adult Medical Care in Minden, had been making false claims since October.

Her sentencing is set for April 18.

A Wellington woman who attempted to use synthetic urine in a mandatory test admitted she is a heroin addict.

Kristen M. King, 25, admitted Tuesday in a guilty plea agreement to possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, a gross misdemeanor.

King was pulled over March 26 for driving with a suspended license. She had Quetiapine Fumarte, an antipsychotic, in her possession. Also in March she tested positive for methamphetamine and heroin and attempted to use synthetic urine.

She will remain in custody until April 17, when she begins drug court. That judge will decide whether she can be released from custody, Young said.