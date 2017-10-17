South Lake Tahoe man asks for jail time for possession charge

A South Lake Tahoe man said he would rather go to jail on Monday than participate in a treatment program after he admitted to possession of methamphetamine.

Nicholas A. Rumble, 27, originally planned to petition for a diversion program, but told the judge that he would rather, "do his time," than try to make it through drug court which he said would be difficult for him.

Rumble was arrested after midnight on Sept. 21 outside MontBleu Casino in Stateline on charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to reports, the officers knew he had prior warrants and after checking with dispatch, arrested him. During a search of Rumble's person, officers found a wad of toilet paper with a bag of methamphetamine, a glass pipe with residue of methamphetamine, a prescription bottle with 10 tablets of Trazodone and 11 tablets of dextroamphetamine.

Rumble faces a maximum of 48 months in Nevada State Prison for his offenses.

A Gardnerville woman admitted in court on Monday to a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit theft.

Recommended Stories For You

Cassandra B. Robertson, 20, was arrested for burglary, obstructing an officer and minor consuming alcohol.

On Sept. 7, officers responded to a trespassing call at 3:55 p.m. to the 1300 block of Mary Jo Drive in Gardnerville.

Upon arriving, officers contacted the reporting party who said her daughter, Cassandra Robertson had entered into her home without permission through a "dog door." The reporting party said Robertson drank one and a half bottles of wine from her home. The reporting party had video evidence of Robertson entering her home and drinking the wine.

The reporting party told deputies that Robertson was probably at another relative's home in the 1300 block of Leonard Road. Officers made contact with Robertson's cousin at the residence, when Robertson came to the door she closed and locked it without letting officers in. The officers then got permission from Robertson's cousin, the owner of the home and placed Robertson under custody. Robertson's blood alcohol content was 0.141.

In court, Robertson entered a guilty plea, which reduced her charge to a conspiracy to commit theft, a gross misdemeanor. Robertson, who faced a maximum sentence of 364 days in Douglas County jail, was granted a diversion program.

A Carson City man entered his second guilty plea on Monday after his original guilty plea was thrown out after he tested positive for marijuana use with the Department of Alternative Sentencing.

Mark C. Gower, 29, was arrested for child abuse, endangerment and neglect after deputies responded to a call to the Ironwood Emergent Care for a 17-month-old child with redness and hand prints on her behind. Officers made contact with the reporting party who told them she was in Gower's residence when she heard him yelling, "that will teach you to take your diaper off," followed by slapping sounds. Gower was later arrested in the 3500 block of Haystack Drive.

Gower faces a maximum of 364 days in the Douglas County Jail.