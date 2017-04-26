South Lake man arrested in high-speed chase down Spooner | RecordCourier.com

A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested Wednesday after Nevada Highway Patrol troopers forced him off the road to stop a high speed chase heading into Carson City.

An NHP trooper attempted to stop a blue Ford Expedition driven by Jesus Herrarea-Casas on Highway 50 west of Spooner summit at about 7 a.m.

Herrarea-Casas did not stop and sped down Highway 50 toward the intersection with Highway 395, according to NHP spokesman Dan Gordon.

"The speeds reached dangerous levels and the driver's actions were extremely dangerous to the public," Gordon said. "Spike strips were deployed halfway down Spooner and several of the vehicle's tires were punctured."

Herrarea-Casas ignored the flat tires and continued onto Carson Street, where Carson City Sheriff's deputies joined the chase.

The Expedition made it to downtown Carson City before an NHP sergeant decided to end the pursuit by forcing Herrarea-Casas to stop.

"Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers forced the vehicle to crash to end the danger to the public," Gordon said. "The pursuit ended at Carson Street at Proctor and the driver was taken into custody without further incident or injury to anyone involved."

Two NHP vehicles were damaged during the incident.

Herrarea-Casas was placed under arrest and booked into Carson City jail on charges of eluding police, reckless driving, disregard traffic control devices, speeding and driving without a valid license. He may also be charged with DUI pending the test results, Gordon said.