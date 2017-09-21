Sex with underage girl earns man 5-year sentence

A Gardnerville man received a five-year prison sentence on Tuesday after he admitted to a charge of statutory sexual assault.

Fredrick L. Clark, 54, will be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of his sentence in the case that involved a 13-year-old girl.

According to reports, the victim said Clark would have her model in "skimpy clothing" while he video taped her. When the victim was 15 or 16 years old, Clark forced her to have sexual intercourse with him. The victim told deputies that she felt obligated to perform the actions because of the power he had over her.

It was also revealed Clark had paid the victim for the sexual actions she performed.

In court, Clark's defense tried to convince District Judge Tod Young to grant Clark probation instead of prison, saying, "We realize it is a very serious offense… Mr. Clark is remorseful… with what happened, there is no excuse, no justification."

However the state argued there needed to be some punishment to act as a deterrent against any future crimes Clark might commit like this one.

Recommended Stories For You

The court sentenced Clark to 60 months in prison with eligibility for parole.

A Gardnerville couple was granted probation in court on Tuesday after both were charged with the sale of a controlled substance and the conspiracy to violate the uniformed controlled substance act.

Suzie J. Penna, 54, and Arthur M. Penna 54, were arrested March 22 in connection with a January purchase of 40 Percocet tabs for $165.

Penna's wife, Suzie Penna, accompanied her husband to the purchase at the 7-Eleven store on Tillman Lane in Gardnerville.

In court, the Pennas said the purchase was, "a one-time thing."

The Pennas were picked up on a warrant and received suspended sentence probation not to exceed three years.

A Stateline man entered a guilty but mentally ill plea on Tuesday in court after he was arrested in his home for domestic battery and possession of a short barrel shotgun.

Johnny B. Jones, 58, was arrested on July 22 after the Mobile Outreach Safety Team, which works with mental illness in Douglas County, conducted a regular check on Jones.

During the check, Jones was friendly and eager to show the officers his latest firearm in his collection. Jones showed off a sawed-off shotgun with a homemade bayonet attached to the end of it.

The officer left Jones' residence to inquire for more information about the gun. Officers returned to the residence at 10:20 a.m. to see the gun again. Jones was again happy to see the officers and willingly showed them his new gun.

The officers noticed there was no visible serial number on the gun. The officer then asked Jones what he thought the legal barrel size was for a gun someone could own. Jones said he thought it was 16 inches, however the legal size is 18 inches and the gun Jones had was 12 inches.

Jones was not arrested at the time because deputies could not prove he was the one who sawed off the gun, however he was later arrested for the possession of the gun.

Jones' defense said he is a veteran suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, but is a law-abiding citizen who is respected by his community and his neighbors.

Jones was granted a review of sentencing and will appear again before the court in six months.