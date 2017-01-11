Senator’s wife faces DUI charge | RecordCourier.com

The wife of a Douglas County legislator was arrested early Thursday morning for driving under the influence.

Sherese Settelmeyer was arrested around 1:45 a.m. after a Douglas County Deputy noticed a gold Jaguar illegally parked on Kimmerling Road partially blocking Ellie’s Way. Settelmeyer is the wife of Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden.

The deputy approached the car and noticed Settelmeyer in the vehicle drinking from what appeared to be an open half-gallon carton of milk.

According to the deputy’s report, Settelmeyer had a hard time rolling down her window, and when asked to hand over her driver’s license, she instead handed over a tie-dyed bank card. She told the deputy she didn’t know why she was in the Gardnerville Ranchos area.

Her breath alcohol concentration was measured at .136, according to court documents.

Settelmeyer, 53, was also arrested in 2013, 2010 and 1995. A third DUI conviction within seven years is a felony.

In 2013 she had about four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system. For that offense she was sentenced to 100 days in Douglas County Jail with 90 days suspended for two years.

She instead served 20 days of house arrest at her own expense instead of jail time.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a vehicle chase following a traffic stop.

According to a deputy’s report, John W. Hamrick, 32, fled from the traffic stop in his vehicle before abandoning it on Topaz Ranch Road near a house.

Deputies approached the house, where residents admitted Hamrick was inside. They allowed the deputies in and Hamrick was found hiding in a bathroom.

He faces charges of contempt of court, domestic battery, destruction of property, eluding a peace officer, reckless driving and alternative sentence violation.

Hamrick has multiple prior arrests for offenses including unlawfully taking a vehicle, domestic battery and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

■ Three mail thefts reported on the same day may all be related, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A Gardnerville woman on Monday reported that several days before Christmas a suspicious couple was loitering in the driveway of her Apollo Avenue home. When the woman went outside to confront the pair they fled on foot toward Elges Avenue. The woman then noticed her mail strewn on the ground and was unsure if any was missing.

Several days after Christmas the woman received a phone call stating that someone was trying to cash a $2,000 check against her credit card account at a Bank of America in Pasadena, Calif.

The victim also received a phone call from her sister, who reported that she had received several phone calls requesting personal information about the victim, including her maiden name.

The victim said she believes the people in her driveway were related to the attempted check cashing. She reported the couple as Hispanic, with the male approximately 20-30 years old and the female as having brown hair in a ponytail.

The other two thefts that were reported occurred just a tenth of a mile away, at 1357 and 1347 Elges Ave.