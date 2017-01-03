Robbery suspect arrested in Yerington | RecordCourier.com

A suspect in a Dec. 14 Gardnerville robbery was taken into custody in Yerington Tuesday morning.

Frankie Perez, 28, was arrested on a warrant charging him with kidnapping, battery, robbery and assault, all with a deadly weapon, and credit card fraud. The crimes were allegedly committed in December along with Stacy Conti-Salway.

Douglas County Undersheriff Paul Howell said Perez was arrested by Douglas County investigators and Lyon County deputies at a home in the 300 block of North West St. at about 8:30 a.m.

Perez will be transported to Douglas County where he will be booked in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was allegedly violently attacked in a home on Gilman Avenue by Conti-Salway and Perez.

“The suspects beat the victim and held him at gunpoint and during the ordeal drove the victim to his bank and forced him to remove an undisclosed sum of cash,” according to Undersheriff Paul Howell. “At some point following the robbery they released the victim.”

On Dec. 15, investigators found Conti-Salway, 35, and arrested her in the parking lot of the Greater Nevada Credit Union. She was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of first degree kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, false imprisonment, coercion and fraudulent use of a credit card. Her bail has been set at $282,520.

She has been in custody since.