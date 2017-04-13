Road rage incites violence: Gardnerville man arrested after discharging firearm | RecordCourier.com

A Gardnerville man was arrested Monday after allegedly discharging a firearm in response to a road rage incident.

David A. Burdick, 55, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, discharging a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription.

The victim of the alleged incident called dispatch to say a man in a maroon SUV pulled a rifle out at him following a road rage incident.

Deputies found the SUV parked at a nearby residence, and Burdick admitted to deputies he pulled out a .22 rifle and fired into the dirt after he "felt the other car chased him down."

Burdick had a preliminary breath test of 0.29.

His bail is set at $33,789.