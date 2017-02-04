Ranchos man faces March trial in shooting | RecordCourier.com

A Gardnerville Ranchos man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s grandson has been bound over for trial.

John E. Stalcup, 57, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Ian Toepfer in the head. Toepfer died the next day.

Stalcup is charged with open murder with the use of a firearm. An open murder charge means he can be charged from first-degree murder to manslaughter.

His trial is set for March 20.

On Aug. 18, 2015, Douglas County deputies responded to two separate calls at 706 Ann Way.

Deputies first responded to the home after Toepfer hit Stalcup in the face, breaking bones in his nose and eye socket.

The second call came just over an hour later after Stalcup allegedly shot Toepfer. Both men had been drinking that night. Stalcup had a blood alcohol content of .024 more than three hours after the shooing occurred.

After the incident Stalcup admitted to investigators he shot Toepfer, but said it was an accident.

Stalcup’s girlfriend at the time and his daughter and her boyfriend were also at the house at the time of the shooting.