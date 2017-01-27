Ranchos man arrested for assault | RecordCourier.com

A Gardnerville Ranchos man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy.

Neighbors of Taylor F. Brockway, 26, called dispatch Tuesday to report what sounded like a man beating up a woman in a nearby residence. When deputies responded to the incident, Brockway yelled from inside for deputies to open the door. When they did, Brockway was standing about 15 feet away pointing a loaded firearm toward the doorway. The gun had a round chambered, according to a sworn statement by the deputy.

Brockway was arrested without incident.

His bail is set at $125,000