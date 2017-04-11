Probation violation equals prison sentence | RecordCourier.com

A Gardnerville man with multiple felony convictions will spend up to four years in prison for violating his probation.

John Neese, 52, was on probation from an October 2015 arrest for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia when he tested positive earlier this month for methamphetamine, amphetamine and benzodiazepines.

Neese has three prior felony convictions.

Defense attorney Matthew Ence said Neese underwent spinal fusion in October.

Neese told Judge Thomas Gregory in Douglas County District Court on Monday he recognizes that "self-medicating is not the way to go" and asked for his probation to be reinstated so he can work on his health issues.

"You provided the court with compelling reasons to reinstate your probation, but those are similar to the things you told the court back in 2015," Gregory said. "You were saying all the right things back then."

Neese is eligible for parole after 19 months.

A Sun Valley man who admitted to violating his probation by leaving the state without permission will serve his underlying term.

Michael M. Jackson, 22, was arrested in 2013 for unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. His sentence was deferred, but Jackson was arrested in Oregon for trespassing and convicted of resisting an officer.

His underlying term is 364 days in jail. He has credit for 352 days served.

However, Jackson is currently serving a prison sentence out of Washoe County. Washoe County will determine if Jackson's sentence in Douglas County is served consecutively or concurrently.

A Wellington man who owes close to $100,000 in child support will remain in custody until his sentencing unless he can post $5,000 cash bail.

Jeremi J. Schortgen, 39, had previously entered a guilty plea for failing to pay. His sentencing was deferred with the agreement that he make payments of $280 month, but on March 3 the state asked that sentencing be imposed. Schortgen didn't appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Carson City man admitted he owes close to $20,000 in child support.

Sentencing for Andrew Keith, 38, is deferred for five years if he makes payments of $754 per month.

A Wellington man admitted he owes close to $46,000 in child support.

Sentencing for Lonnie J. O'Neal, 52, is deferred for five years if he makes payments of $785 per month.

A South Lake Tahoe man facing multiple charges will remain in custody until his May sentencing.

Timothy Wilson, 37, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped in September. During the traffic stop Wilson allegedly provided false identification, then fled from deputies into California. He was not apprehended. Found in Wilson's belongings in the vehicle were pipes with methamphetamine and marijuana residue, as well as identification belonging to other people.

Wilson was arrested in October at Lakeside Inn. At the time of his arrest he had methamphetamine on him.